WWE Return And Injury Updates On R-Truth

R-Truth hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since the November 1 episode of "WWE NXT" when he suffered a quadricep injury during his match against Grayson Waller, and he revealed on his "RonKillings TV" YouTube channel that he's "still healing up" right now.

The WWE veteran suffered the injury when attempting a flip over the top rope, landing awkwardly on the floor. It was immediately clear that Truth was hurt, which brought an end to the match prematurely as he had to be helped to the back, and since then it was confirmed that he underwent surgery on the situation. However, during the video, he revealed that he, "had to have two surgeries," adding that "a lot of people don't know that."

"Yeah, I am going back to WWE I've just got to heal up," he confirmed. "I caught infections so I had to have another surgery, so that set me back, but y'all know me, I'm coming back probably sooner than y'all think."

Truth sustained a torn quad during this situation, and recovery from that is typically in the region of four to six months, but considering the fact he had to have a second surgery it is unknown how much longer that pushed back his timescale. The 53-time 24/7 Champion had made a couple of appearances in "NXT" before his injury, and it remains to be seen if he will return to WWE's developmental brand when he comes back or if WWE has other plans for him.

