Matt Hardy Undergoes Familiar Transformation On AEW's 'Being The Elite'

AEW star Matt Hardy has performed under several gimmicks throughout his 30-year career. His "Broken" character that was created in Impact Wrestling in 2016 still resonates with fans and is perhaps one that still has some gas in the tank after not being used to its full potential in WWE or AEW. As of late, Hardy has shown signs of the "Broken" gimmick possibly returning by bursting out into "Delete" chants or laughing in his maniacal way. If the latest episode of "Being The Elite" was any indication, a "Broken" return may be closer than we think.

During Episode 331 of the acclaimed YouTube series, Ethan Page brought Hardy into a backstage room where Brandon Cutler was working out. Page revealed that he wanted Cutler to try out for "Hardy Party" in an attempt to either motivate Isiah Kassidy to be more enthusiastic, or to push him out of their group. As Hardy and Page interviewed Cutler, Hardy dropped a few references to his alter ego before they agreed to team up on "AEW Dark: Elevation." Following the conversation, Hardy wandered off into a private bathroom where he stared into the mirror. Then, after some deep breaths and slaps to the forehead, Hardy transformed into his full "Broken" self, complete with a white and gold jacket, as well as frizzy hair.

Hardy made his AEW debut in March 2020 as his "Broken" character, however not having fans in attendance to interact with him for several months proved to be difficult. The multi-time tag team champion previously stated that if his popular gimmick did return to AEW, it would be a "different version" that would be "much more suited to fit into the climate of AEW currently."