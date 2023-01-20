Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'

AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

"I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she's a very sound wrestler," Jade said. "She can do all the flippy s— that you want her to do, she can go out there and have a hardcore match. I think she's the total package that we have as far as an example for women's wrestlers today." Charlotte returned to WWE after a long hiatus during the final "SmackDown" of 2022. On the same night, she challenged Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship and won, earning her a Women's Championship for a record 14th time. Like the rest of the WWE audience watching along, Jade found this extremely impressive.

"She leaves and comes back, and it's like she never left, so, I mean, I think she's phenomenal at what she does. People can talk or say whatever they want — I think she's a great wrestler." Cargill's most recent TBS Championship defense was a successful outing against Skye Blue at Battle of the Belts V. It appears that her former friend and member of "The Baddies," Red Velvet, may be the next woman in line for a title shot.