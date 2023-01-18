Hurricane Helms Reacts After Wrestler On AEW Dark Strikes A Familiar Pose

During this Tuesday's episode of "AEW Dark," an independent wrestler known as Jaiden was in a match with AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs. While Hobbs won the match, Jaiden's performance — and "pose" — caught the attention of former WWE star and current WWE producer Shane "Hurricane" Helms.

In the match, Hobbs picked Jaiden up, but before he could toss him on the mat, Jaiden ended up landing in a pose that Helms did many times while wrestling under his Hurricane superhero gimmick. Jaiden's ring attire was also superhero inspired which included a blue mask that covered his eyes. In keeping with the superhero theme, he took to social media before the match even started and called the match, "Spiderman vs. Hulk vibes."

Helms took notice of the video on Twitter and wrote, "Nice with it!" Jaiden thanked the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion for the compliment he gave him.

Hobbs has not wrestled on AEW mainstream programming since the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, 2022. Hobbs was in a three-way match for the AEW TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Wardlow, which was won by Joe, who captured the title from Wardlow. Joe was the champion until earlier this month, when he lost it to Darby Allin on the January 4 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

The January 17 edition of "AEW Dark" also included Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Action Andretti vs. Ariya Daivari, and Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in action. Full results of the show are available here.