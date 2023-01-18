Bayley Teases Confrontation With WWE HOFers On 'Raw Is XXX'

Several WWE Legends will appear on next week's "Raw is XXX" special in Philadephia, which was revealed on the January 16 edition of "WWE Raw." WWE Hall of Famers, former champions, and personalities will join the festivities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the red brand. Amongst the growing list includes the likes of The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. It appears that The Bella Twins might be in for a special surprise from some current superstars.

"Damage CTRL can't wait to see the @BellaTwins," said former "Raw" Women's Champion Bayley on Twitter following the announcement.

Damage CTRL has wreaked havoc on the women's locker room since their formation last July at SummerSlam. In the months following their debut, the trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have targeted the likes of Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in their continuous path of destruction. It seems that they've now turned their sights on WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.

Bayley has personally sought out revenge against The Bella Twins ever since WrestleMania 37, where the sisters "embarrassed" her in front of the live audience by laying her out on the stage. Prior to that, their only interaction came in the inaugural women's Royal Rumble, as Nikki and Brie entered the match at #27 and #28, respectively, with Bayley arriving right after at #29.

The Bella Twins haven't been in a wrestling ring since the 2022 Royal Rumble, but a proper meeting between the twins and Bayley appears long overdue.