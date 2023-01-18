Kofi Kingston Reacts To Vince McMahon's WWE Return

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has kept the wrestling world buzzing for weeks as new headlines seem to emerge every day. From Stephanie McMahon's resignation to talks of potentially selling the company, it's a rather unique time to follow WWE. However, for those that have been with the company for several years, change is nothing new. WWE veteran Kofi Kingston is happy to see McMahon return.

"It's great that Vince is back," Kingston told The New York Post. "Obviously when he left, there was a huge void, especially for me. Ever since I've been on the roster, WWE without Vince was unconscionable. When he stepped down, it was like 'Oh my goodness, I can't believe this is happening. Is this actually really real?' But also it was great to have a bit of a change with Triple H at the helm, being able to do things in the way that he did, and Stephanie and [CEO] Nick Khan. It's always good in WWE to have change. Now that Vince is back, it's change again."

Kingston, who has been with the company since 2006, currently appears on both "WWE NXT" and "WWE SmackDown." Collectively known as The New Day, he and Xavier Woods are reigning as "NXT" Tag Team Champions for the first time in their career, after nearly a decade of winning gold on the main roster. Regardless of who is at the helm of WWE or who is booking their creative, Kingston says their jobs remain the same — put on great matches and help make memories for fans.