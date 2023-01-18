John Cena Starts WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors With Instagram Post

WrestleMania season is almost upon us. Several rumors have already surfaced regarding potential matches for the two-night extravaganza — which takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2 — including a possible John Cena match. The 16-time former world champion shared an image on Instagram today that could perhaps be a WrestleMania 39 teaser.

The post shows Logan Paul, who is wearing a WWE Championship belt on his shoulder, and his brother Logan Paul standing shirtless in front of a boxing ring. Although Cena is known for sharing random photos on his Instagram account, this particular post is compelling, as it has been previously suggested that Logan Paul is on a list of potential opponents for the Cenation leader at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory are also supposedly on that list, with the latter reportedly having filmed a yet-to-be-aired segment with Cena during his visit to "WWE SmackDown" on December 30.

This isn't the first time Cena has posted a photo on social media featuring Logan Paul, with the "Peacemaker" actor sharing two images of the YouTuber in November. The pictures were shared the same month that Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul added fuel to the fire about a potential clash with Cena on his "Impaulsive" podcast following Crown Jewel. The influencer said: "That's a dream match-up, dude. At WrestleMania in L.A. next year on my birthday? Triple H, throw me a bone. Give me a birthday present and let me take out John Cena."