Blue Blood Is Thicker Than Water: Examining William Regal And Triple H's Bond

William Regal is one of the most influential and respected figures in the industry. Even after spending his first year outside the confines of WWE in more than 20 years, Regal managed to have a renaissance as an on-screen character as the manager and leader of the Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling. Now part of WWE again, Regal returns to working alongside his friend and confidant, Triple H, who took over as the chief content officer where he oversees talent relations, talent development, and live events in addition to leading the company's creative vision.

Regal and Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) have a relationship that dates back to the early-mid '90s. Had it not been for Triple H regaining power as a result of Vince McMahon's sudden resignation in the summer of 2022, it is entirely possible Regal would have never found his way back to the WWE. Regal will also be reunited with his son, Bailey, who wrestles on NXT under the name Charlie Dempsey.

As the longstanding personal and professional relationship between Triple H and Regal has shown, "blue blood" is indeed thicker than water. Here are some highlights of the relationship between the longtime wrestling cronies.