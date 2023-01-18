Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo

"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."

The Bella Twins both officially announced their retirement from wrestling on "Total Bellas" in March 2019 after spending a little over a decade on and off working for WWE. The sisters were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year, having begun their tenure in the company back in 2007, acting as one competitor and secretly switching places with each other to win matches. Brie later captured the Divas Championship in April 2011, while Nikki struck gold in April 2012 and November 2014 (supplanting AJ Lee to become the longest-reigning Divas title holder ever during her second reign).

Belair dethroned Becky Lynch as "Raw" Women's Champion on night one of WrestleMania 38. Her next defense is slated for January 28 at the Royal Rumble event, with "The EST" going up against freshly heel-turned Alexa Bliss. By that point, Belair will have reigned with the title for over 300 days.

