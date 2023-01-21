Tony Khan Praises Backstage AEW Hire

Last month, Tony Khan once again sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry with his backstage hire of former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production, Michael Mansury. Now serving as AEW's Senior Vice President and Executive Producer, it hasn't taken long for Mansury to settle in. At the end of the day, he's another guy Khan can look to for improvements across the board — but especially when it comes to production and presentation. From the looks of things, that's where he'll be most crucial going forward. Just in time too, it seems, as AEW has recently revamped their set. Meanwhile, AEW's President couldn't be happier with the hire.

"Mike comes in with a ton of experience in TV production," Khan said on "In The Kliq." And while Mansury came aboard after most of AEW's new-look set had already been designed, Khan believes he's taken to it quickly and that he'll be a crucial part of everything production-wise that AEW has to offer. "Now a lot of that set and those elements had already been designed," he continued. "But as far as integrating the new set, Mike's been essential." But it's his experience in the industry as a whole that truly stands out — particularly with shooting the wrestlers, as when it comes to his programming, Khan values the wrestling matches more than anything else. For his money, there's nobody better they could've found.

"Mike's going to help us run a first-class production every week," he added. "Mike has so much experience shooting the best wrestlers, and frankly I think Mike has probably more insight and experience in different facets of the production than anybody else you could've hoped to bring in."