Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion

Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.

The "Honorary Uce" recently spoke to "The Detroit News" about The Bloodline storyline and where it could lead. When it comes to possibly challenging for the WWE Universal Championship, Zayn would gladly welcome the opportunity. "When you get this close and you're in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I'm already here, maybe winning it's not totally unrealistic," Zayn said. "That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn't happen, it still would have all been awesome."

Zayn is celebrating 10 years with WWE after joining "NXT" in 2013. He captured the "NXT" Championship in December 2014 while Paul "Triple H" Levesque oversaw the booking for the black and gold brand. When he was called up to the main roster in 2016, Zayn set his sights on long-time rival Kevin Owens. After a few years of feuding and teaming with Owens, the Montreal native had a breakout moment in 2020 when he won his first Intercontinental Championship by pinning Braun Strowman. Zayn then had one of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania 38 against "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville right before joining The Bloodline.