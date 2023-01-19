Next Steps In Jeff Hardy Case Following Yesterday's Hearing

Jeff Hardy arrived in AEW in March 2022, but his run with the company hasn't gone according to plan. In June, the former WWE star was arrested on a DUI and other charges, resulting in AEW President Tony Khan suspending him indefinitely and without pay. Khan also ordered Hardy to complete treatment if he ever wants to return to the promotion.

Hardy's legal situation has also been up in the air since his arrest, as his pre-trial hearing experienced several delays along the way. However, PWInsider reports that a hearing pertaining to his DUI charge was held in Florida on Wednesday. Hardy wasn't present for the hearing, but he was represented by his attorney.

However, Hardy must be present for the next hearing as a case management conference will be held on the afternoon of February 23. As noted by PereGonza The Attorneys, case management conferences usually include all parties involved in a case, their representatives, and the presiding judge. They're primarily held in an effort to reduce the time and financial expenses that could affect said parties during the litigation process.

Additionally, several dispositions with police officers involved with the case are scheduled to take place over the next week.

Hardy pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge last year but his blood-alcohol level was reportedly three times over the legal limit when he was arrested. The "Charismatic Enigma" appears to be doing better, however, as Matt Hardy recently teased a "new" Jeff Hardy.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).