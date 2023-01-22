Tony Khan Names AEW's MVP For 2022

2022 was an interesting year for AEW as injuries and unexpected twists kept forcing the promotion to adjust plans. However, whenever things started taking a surprise turn, there was one man who would always step up and lead the company onward: Jon Moxley. When AEW World Champion CM Punk was shelved on two different occasion, Mox was the one that came forward and represented the promotion as World Champ.

"Well, 2022, Jon Moxley was certainly an MVP for AEW in so many ways. He was a great World Champion throughout the year," Tony Khan told "In The Kliq Podcast." "Also, really came back at the beginning of the year, after he took some time off to get his personal life in order and get his health in order. He has come back better than ever, looking better than ever. His motivation is through the roof, and week in, week out, Jon Moxley's having the best matches and he is consistently, to me, doing the best work of his entire career ... No matter what was happening in the company week in and week out in 2022, you could count on Jon Moxley to really be a leader in AEW and be one of the top stars."

As Tony mentions, Mox started off the year strong after returning to the company following rehab for alcoholism that prior November. He also played a role in the formation of the popular Blackpool Combat Club stable alongside Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and William Regal. What's perhaps most impressive is that he became the only man to ever be a three-time AEW World Champion. Khan sees more success in Mox's future, but for now, he's intertwined in a bitter rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page. "They had an amazing rematch. Now, this thing has gotten very intense," Khan said.