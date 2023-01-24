Natalya Says Liv Morgan Wants To Revive WWE Reality Show

Liv Morgan has accomplished a lot since she began her career in WWE, including being a former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion and a Money in the Bank winner. However, one thing Morgan wasn't able to do is appear as a cast member on "Total Divas" prior to its cancellation, and according to Natalya, she remains interested in doing so if the show were to ever make a comeback. In a recent appearance on "The Bellas Podcast", Natalya recalled a time in which Morgan wanted to watch "Total Divas" with her while they were rooming together during the pandemic. While Natalya was reluctant to watch herself on the show at first, the pair ended up binge-watching the reality series and subsequently almost missed a flight.

"Liv was like 'I love this show. This is so funny. This is so crazy. We've gotta do another "Total Divas",' Natalya said. "It was so much fun ... When the pandemic happened, we were thinking and we were getting ready to do another season, [but] you can't have a cast vacation. We didn't have a backstage. We were filming everything outside the Performance Center with no fans."

Natalya was a mainstay on "Total Divas" during its nine-season run, starring alongside the likes of Nikki and Brie Bella, Naomi, Eva Marie, Nia Jax, and Carmella. The show aired from 2013 until 2019, but reportedly wasn't officially canceled by E! until the summer of 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Bellas Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.