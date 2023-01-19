Dax Harwood On How Vince McMahon's WWE Return Affects FTR's Future

It won't be much longer before FTR members Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will have a big decision to make, as their AEW contracts expire in April and the duo are expected to get interest from both AEW and WWE. And if one thinks the return of Vince McMahon to power in WWE won't have a potential effect on where FTR chooses to go, Harwood implies one should think again.

On the latest episode of "FTR with Dax," the AEW star recounted the time McMahon insulted himself and Wheeler after they defeated New Day to win the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles.

"We come to the back and Vince is there waiting for us, off his headsets," Harwood said. "And I'm hoping that since he's off his headsets, he's gonna tell us 'That was incredible. That was a great job. That was storytelling.' Right? So he comes to us, he goes to New Day and says 'Hey guys, great job. Thank you. I appreciate it.'

"They walk off, he leaves me and Cash there. And that's when he says 'Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you're the next Arn and Tully. Well that's your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You're just great wrestlers. That's all.' And he walks off."

While Harwood admitted he took McMahon's insult well, due to his fandom of Tully and Anderson, he also believes it was proof that McMahon wasn't a fan of FTR, for whatever reason. As such, it gives Harwood cause to pause regarding working for McMahon again.