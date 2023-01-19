Freddie Prinze Jr. Reacts To MJF Roasting Him On AEW Dynamite

Last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" took place in Los Angeles, so there were naturally some famous faces that stopped by to watch the show. Among them was actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. Prinze is a well-known wrestling fan, offering insight into WWE's behind-the-scenes world and sharing his opinions about current shows on his "Wrestling With Freddie" Podcast. But AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF didn't act as thrilled as the fans about Freddie sitting ringside for "Dynamite." During an in-ring promo, MJF grilled the Hollywood celebrity by pointing out how old his popular films are, and also called him a "Scooby-Dooby D—bag," referencing his role as Fred in the live action Scooby-Doo franchise.

This week's episode of "Wrestling With Freddie" included a response from Prinze, where he revealed that he knew beforehand that something insulting was coming from MJF. "The man who talked smack to me was the reason we were sitting front row. I take that as going to a comedy club — you sit in the front, you're expecting some interaction. It's a safe place for it and you're there to take it. If you can't take it, don't sit there. So, I thought he might do something because he and I have a better relationship — we're talking about MJF — than the first LA show I went to."

When MJF reached out to Prinze via text message to clarify if fellow actor Macaulay Culkin made the show, he realized they were going to get grilled. "I was like, 'He's got some stuff on me, he's going to hit me with something.' I didn't know Dr. Ken [Jeong] was going to be there. As soon as he was standing, 'Oh, he's about to get it.'"