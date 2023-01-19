Vince McMahon Gave Kurt Angle Flack For Doing This In WWE Matches

On a bonus episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," the WWE Hall of Famer shared something about his matches that bothered Vince McMahon.

"I had a bad habit of talking too loudly," Angle said. "Vince McMahon – I come back and Vince McMahon would be like, 'You did it again. You have to stop talking so loud, the fans can hear you.' But you know what, what are you going to do? You have to make sure that your opponent hears you. If you don't, you call something, and you go to do it, and he doesn't know what is going on, then you're double screwed. I feel that even talking at a certain level, even if the fans can hear it, it's okay, because you know what, when you are in wrestling you are going to talk sh*t anyway. They just don't really know what you are actually saying."

This wasn't the first time that McMahon yelled at Angle. During one of his podcast episodes from October, Angle revealed that he was yelled at a couple of times when he first started doing a moonsault off of the top rope.

