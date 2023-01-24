Anthony Bowens Didn't Like How WWE Handled Star's Coming Out

It was in August 2012 when Fred Rosser, then working in WWE as Darren Young, became the first wrestler signed to WWE to publicly come out as gay. It was a monumental moment for many, and one many LGBTQ+ wrestling fans, and potential wrestlers, watched with great interest, including current AEW star Anthony Bowens.

In an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Bowens talked about Rosser's coming out moment.

"I wasn't in wrestling then, but I did keep an eye on it to see what the response would be because you didn't know," Bowens said. "It was a very scary time when it comes to thinking about what you want to do with your life, and then you're harboring this heavy secret that you feel like is absolutely going to destroy your life. So you definitely keep tabs on what's going on. There weren't many people out there that I could relate to. I didn't have that kind of representation that I could relate to, and Fred was one of those people for a while."