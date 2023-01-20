John Morrison Confirms Injury

John Morrison has been in the professional wrestling business for over 20 years, having had his first match in 2002. When you wrestle for so long, it's nearly impossible to not pick up injuries — whether that be minor or major — along the way. Former Intercontinental Champion Morrison revealed he has been dealing with an injury and how he is feeling regarding his road to recovery.

"I would be really stupid to [get in the ring]," Morrison said appearing on "Power Up with Tony Horton." I feel like I'm getting better and if I continue to get better, I think I'll get full recovery." Morrison's most recent match took place on January 8, which saw him lose to another former Intercontinental Champion, Carlito, in Puerto Rico. With this injury seemingly taking place during Royal Rumble season, those hopeful of seeing Morrison return to WWE may want to temper that hope for a little while longer.

This is not the first notable injury Morrison has sustained in his career, as in 2022, Morrison was forced to miss an ICW show. Despite being injured earlier in the year, he was able to return to the ring not long after, competing again less than two months later, and even popping up in AEW a few times. Morrison also discussed other injuries he has sustained throughout his career with Horton, including nerve issues stemming from a neck injury, a dislocated elbow, a partially torn and fully torn MCL, and others.

