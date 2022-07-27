Recently John Morrison, aka Johnny Elite, aka Johnny Mundo, aka Johnny Caballero, aka Johnny Game Changer, and occasionally even Johnny “Hardy,” has been out of sight and out of mind after an injury sidelined him from a GCW show earlier this month. And according to a new tweet, there is still some recovery time left to go before the former WWE star is back in the ring.

In a tweet released on Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh-based promotion International Wrestling Cartel (IWC) made an announcement regarding Morrison’s status for an upcoming weekend show.

“Due to an injury preventing him from traveling, John Morrison will not be available for the pre-show meet and greet this Sunday,” the tweet read. “However, all matches for SUPERSTAR SHOWDOWN remain unchanged, and tickets are still on sale at Northeastwrestling.com!”

As noted by IWC, the rest of their Superstar Showdown event will remain the same, featuring AEW stars Penta Oscuro and Eddie Kingston in singles action and Impact star Matt Taven going one on one with former “AEW Dark” star turned WWE NXT 2.0 star turned AEW star again, Cole Karter. The show will take place this Sunday at the Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

Morrison has yet to comment on his injury or the severity of it. He has not been active on social media since announcing the injury on July 14, which forced him to pull out of GCW No Signal On The Hills a day later. He was replaced by Rocky Romero on the show.

While Morrison wasn’t expected to wrestle at the IWC event, his long recovery time calls into question his status for his next AAA appearance at the promotion’s Verano de Escandalo show on August 5 from the Nuevo Lienzo Charro arena in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico. Under his Johnny Caballero name, Morrison is scheduled to compete in a four-way match, taking on former Ring of Honor Champion Bandido, former AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid, and former Impact star Willie Mack. AAA is advertising the four-way as a “dream match.”

