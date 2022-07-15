John Morrison, or whatever name he’s choosing to go by these days, has been having a grand old time since his release from WWE in November 2021. He’s appeared on several AEW shows as Johnny Elite, taken on the personas of Johnny Superstar and Johnny Caballero for AAA and GCW’s The Wrld On Lucha, and at one point even became the newest Hardy brother, Johnny Hardy, for a match that also took place in AAA. The good times will have to be paused for now, though, due to unforeseen circumstances.

On Twitter early Thursday evening, GCW, where Morrison was booked to wrestle on Friday’s No Signal On The Hills event, announced a change to the card involving the the Mayor of Slamtown.

“Due to Injury, John Morrison is unable to compete,” GCW tweeted. “Just signed: GRINGO LOCO vs ROCKY ROMERO!”

Morrison was originally scheduled to face Loco in singles action, taking on the name Johnny Game Changer for the match. Shortly after the announcement, the former WWE star released his own statement on the matter.

“Hey guys I’m really bummed about missing the show and the shot for a singles match with Gringo Loco,” Morrison tweeted. “The GCW card is stacked. I am still planning on attending to check out the show and meet the GCW fans.”

No information was provided regarding the nature of Morrison’s injury or how much time he will miss. His next major appearance scheduled was for AAA’s Verano de Escandalo event on August 5 in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. Should he be healthy enough to appear, Morrison, under the Johnny Caballero name, will take on Bandido — who is also out with injury at this time — Laredo Kid, and Willie Mack in what AAA is calling a dream match.

In addition to the four-way, the show will also feature Morrison’s wife, AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie, teaming with the Lucha Brothers to take on AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo, Taurus, and Chik Tormenta, as well as referee Hijo del Tirantes taking on Lady Shani in a hair vs. hair match.

