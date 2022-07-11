Lucha Libre AAA is known for its wild ideas and unique matches, such as bouts where luchadores put their masks, hair, and occasionally even their names on the line. As such, it’s not surprising to see that AAA would announce a big hair vs. hair match for their upcoming Verano de Escandalo event. What is surprising is that it would involve a referee.

In announcing the full Verano de Escandalo card Monday afternoon, AAA revealed that the semi-main event would feature long-time referee Hijo del Tirantes putting his hair on the line. His opponent will be AAA luchadora and occasional rival Lady Shani.

A 25-year veteran, Hijo del Tirantes began his career as a wrestler before becoming an AAA referee, following in his father’s footsteps, El Tirantes. Like his father, Hijo del Tirantes has a long history of supporting the rudos (AAA’s bad guys) helping them cheat in matches. This will not be his first hair vs. hair match — the referee has put his hair on the line four times previously, going 2-2 in those matches.

Hijo del Tirantes had recently been feuding with his father, who returned to AAA after several years working for their competitor, CMLL, and AAA luchadora Faby Apache, who many expected to wrestle Hijo del Tirantes in the hair vs. hair match. Instead, he will go up against Shani, a former two-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. It will be Shani’s first-ever hair vs. hair contest, though she previously defended her mask successfully in two matches, including one at TripleMania XXVI that saw her defeat Apache and win her hair.

AAA Verano de Escandalo will take place on August 5 from the Nuevo Lienzo Charro arena in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, and will also feature AEW stars the Lucha Brothers (Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix) teaming with AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie to take on AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo, Impact’s Black Taurus, and recently unmasked luchadora Chik Tormenta. The show will air with English and Spanish commentary on FITE TV.

