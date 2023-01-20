Former WWE Official Critiques Orange Cassidy Vs Jay Lethal AEW Match

This week's "AEW Dynamite" kicked off with an All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Jay Lethal, and former WWE official Jimmy Korderas questioned if you can give the fans "too much too soon" on his latest "Reffin Rant."

The match saw Cassidy retain his title in a strong back-and-forth encounter, and Korderas conceded that he understands "wanting to start off your show hot," with the aim being to engage the fans immediately. However, the match did feature a lot of outside distractions, as Lethal's entire group, as well as the Best Friends and Danhausen, were all involved.

"I thought it was too much of a distraction taking away from a match that was otherwise pretty good," Korderas said. "All that aftermath and all that stuff that went on — and why was the referee bothering with the stuff that was going on, on the other side of the barricade?"

A stipulation was placed on the match to the effect that if Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, or Sonjay Dutt were to interfere, then Dutt would end up being fired, which was a major focal point throughout the encounter. However, Korderas felt that "A lot of it didn't make sense and was very distracting." Instead of that, he suggested that AEW could have opened with the tag team match that saw Top Flight pick up a surprising win over The Young Bucks, which he thinks would have gotten things "off to a hot start." The Bucks, along with their partner in The Elite, Kenny Omega, recently won the AEW World Trios Championship.

