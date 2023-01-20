Brawling Brutes Set For WWE Smackdown Match With Tag Title Implications

On the January 13 edition of "WWE SmackDown," WWE announced a tournament that will result in the crowning of the next number one contenders for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. WWE has now announced via Twitter that Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes will be taking on Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in the first round of the tournament. The two teams have significant history — in the second half of 2022, the Brutes and Imperium collided on both "SmackDown" and on the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event, where GUNTHER took on Sheamus in one of the most acclaimed matches of 2022. However, this will be the first time Butch and Holland will take on Vinci and Kaiser in tag team action, with the winning team moving forward in the tournament.

Also announced for tonight's edition of "SmackDown" is Sheamus and Drew McIntyre — the team known as the Banger Bros — versus the Viking Raiders in another tournament match. The Banger Bros and the Viking Raiders have had issues with each other for a couple of weeks now, ever since the Raiders attacked McIntyre and Sheamus from behind following their loss to the Usos on January 6, but the Banger Bros have also made it known that they have another match with the Usos in their sights. If both the Brawling Brutes and the Banger Bros win their respective tag team matches, there is a possibility Sheamus will find himself having to face off against the other two members of his faction while standing alongside the man he once named an "Honorary Brute." Neither team has ever won tag gold on the main roster.