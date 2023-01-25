Kofi Kingston Questions How Old R-Truth Is

Former United States Champion R-Truth celebrated 51 years around the sun on January 19. Truth has been in the world of professional wrestling for over two decades and does not look much older than he did when he first entered the business. His move-set has not changed very much over the years, as — before his recent injury on "NXT" — he had been doing splits in the ring and other athletic moves such as the Lie Detector and the Scissors Kick. Others in WWE are amazed at Truth's lack of aging over the years, which includes former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who isn't sure exactly what Truth's true age is.

"They actually based the True Blood series off of his life, you know what I'm saying? I think he's like a Co-Executive Producer because he's giving them the actual stories of what happened in the 1800s and 1700s," Kingston said appearing on "Cheap Heat." "He tore his quad a little while ago but outside of that, like, injury-wise, he never really got hurt ... There's something going on, something supernatural there that he's not really being, you ask him about it and he just kind of laughs it off."

Kingston continued questioning the age of the former 24/7 Champion. "He's been on this earth for so long," Kingston said. "If you were like 175 years old, think about all the stories you'd have. That's probably being generous, he might be older than that."

Over Truth's career, he has found championship success both in and outside WWE, with him officially holding the record for the most championship victories in WWE history due to his many reigns with the 24/7 Championship. Outside of WWE, Truth is a former World Champion as he has held the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship twice.