Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star

Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September. Now, the couple looks to certify their relationship, as Rose shared an update via her Instagram story on their future together.

Though an official wedding date hasn't been reached yet, Rose has a general idea in mind. "Probably 2024," she responded when a fan asked when the couple were planning on getting married. The couple first unveiled their relationship at the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony while both were still with the company. Sabbatelli arrived in WWE in late 2014, with Rose following shortly after her stint on 2015's edition of "Tough Enough."

In a previous interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sabbatelli admitted it was a combination of instant attraction and Rose's "down-to-earth persona" that initially reeled him in. From there, the two elevated from friends to romantic partners, and have run strong ever since.

Despite their evident chemistry off-screen, though, the duo never saw any work together on camera in WWE. "We could've been an incredible power couple in the industry," Sabbatelli said. As of 2023, Sabbatelli is officially retired, with his last recorded match taking place in July 2020 on "AEW Dark." On the other hand, Rose's next moves in professional wrestling remain uncertain, as she departed from WWE last month with no inclination that'd return to the sport or not.