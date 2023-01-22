Bobby Lashley Comments On WWE Legend Potentially Competing At WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 has been on the minds of many wrestling fans in recent weeks. With the company's rampant changes in the executive office and questions of what stars will be able to appear on the show, there is already plenty of anticipation for the event ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble event that will begin the proverbial "Road to WrestleMania" on January 28.

However, for both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39, the biggest question mark of them all is whether or not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will take part in either event. While it appears as if he won't be able to work the event according to recent reports of him not having time to get into good enough shape to participate in a main event match, many continue to hold out hope that the "Brahma Bull" will find a way onto the WrestleMania 39 card in some way or another.

One such person is the former United States Champion, Bobby Lashley, who spoke to Wrestle Binge by Sportskeeda about a potential return for The Rock for WrestleMania season. "The Rock is a huge star," Lashley explains, "If he comes back, it's gonna bring a lot of notoriety to us. And being in Hollywood this year, I think there would be a good opportunity that he may be back."

Despite giving some hope regarding the return of the legendary wrestler, Lashley then reaffirms that he does not personally have any insight regarding The Rock's status at this time. "We don't know anything. I don't even know what I'm doing next month," Lashley joked before concluding, "Everybody would love to see The Rock; he's a huge star... It'd be good for all of us."