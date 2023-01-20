WWE Has Reportedly Begun Office Cuts

The only thing that's been certain ever since Vince McMahon strong-armed his way back into WWE as executive chairman of the board is that things would be changing, no matter how many times WWE assured employees or talent that all was well. The promotion has seen board members removed/resign, the resignation of Stephanie McMahon from both the board and her role as co-CEO, and the departure of the promotion's two VPs of Communications, all within the last two weeks.

Now, it seems the changes are only just beginning. Moments ago on Twitter, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp revealed that more departures can be expected regarding WWE employees.

"WWE has confirmed to Fightful Select that they're doing office cuts right now," Sapp tweeted.

It's unclear how extensive the office cuts will be, as no information was provided on who exactly WWE will be letting go, nor was it revealed when the official announcement of any changes would be made. As Sapp made no mention of talent, it is likely that these cuts are strictly related to employees only right now, and not any wrestlers at this time.

The continued overhaul of WWE since McMahon's return comes on the same day the promotion is scheduled to hold "WWE SmackDown" n Detroit, Michigan. The show will feature a contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Royal Rumble, while Drew McIntyre and Sheamus take on The Viking Raiders in a "SmackDown" Tag Team Tournament match.