WWE VP Stefanie Fiondella Reportedly Exits The Company

Despite the insistence that Vince McMahon's return to WWE wouldn't lead to major changes in how the company operates, the only consistent thing that's happened in the last few weeks since he's been back has been the changes. Last week, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as co-CEO, and today has shown a massive shake-up in the company's Communications department with two sizable departures. On the heels of the news that Adam Hopkins, who served as Vice President of Communications within the company, had exited, comes a PWInsider report that Stefanie Fiondella, who served in the same role, has also left WWE.

Fiondella started with the company back in 2004 as the Vice President of Marketing & Communications Operations, a role she held for nearly 15 years until January 2019. She would leave WWE before returning in early 2021 in her most recent role. There, she oversaw the promotion's thought-leadership program and strategy while also landing speaking engagements for company executives as well as WWE Superstars at industry events. In addition, she served as co-Chairperson of the WWE Women's Affinity Group.

Less than two weeks ago, an employee meeting was called at WWE's Stamford headquarters in order to boost the spirits of concerned employees amidst word of a potential sale of the company alongside Vince McMahon's return. It was stressed that the management team would all maintain their roles at that time, but within days, Stephanie McMahon was gone.

Two separate talent meetings were also called in recent days — one before "SmackDown" and the other prior to "Raw" — to calm nerves about rumored changes. During them, Paul "Triple H" Levesque tried to dispel worries about a sale but also about any changes to the creative direction of things. However, as we've seen, what is said and what is done seem to be very different.