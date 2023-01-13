Triple H Reportedly Led Recent WWE Talent Meeting

It's hard to believe that, a little over a week ago, Triple H seemed to be riding high as WWE Chief Content Officer, shepherding WWE's onscreen product forward. Now his position seems a bit shaky, what with his father-in-law Vince McMahon returning to broker a sale of WWE, one that Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon reportedly opposed, and Stephanie resigning from her posts this past Tuesday. On top of that, Triple H and Stephanie's personal life has also been hectic, with the latter undergoing surgery for an ankle injury.

As if caring for his recovering wife wasn't enough to deal with, PWInsider is reporting that Triple H is onsite for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Green Bay, Wisconsin. And he's been busy while there, as both PWInsider and Fightful have reported that Triple H was scheduled to lead a talent meeting for the entire "SmackDown" roster at 4 p.m. EST. Though neither report confirmed the nature of the meeting, it can be expected that everything from the past week, from Stephanie's resignation to Vince's return to the WWE sale rumors, would have been addressed

This company meeting is the second WWE has held since Vince's comeback, but the first to involve the talent roster. WWE previously held an employees-only meeting one week ago via Zoom, shortly after Vince's return to the company's board was announced. Regardless of the contents of the meeting, this week's "WWE SmackDown" will go on as usual at 8 p.m., only on FOX.