Top Indie Name Praises Kylie Rae As The 'Heart And Soul Of Chicago Wrestling'

Chicago remains a popular hub for professional wrestling, with "The Windy City" producing some of the world's top performers of today — including "Smiley" Kylie Rae.

Before and even through her breakout in major companies, Rae has maintained a heavy presence in the Illinois wrestling scene. During her career, she's captured titles in many local promotions, such as Warrior Wrestling, Zelo Pro, RISE, and notable runs as a two-time Freelance World Champion. With her impressive accolades and regional spirit, Rae has been deemed "the heart and soul of Chicago wrestling," according to indie standout KC Navarro.

In a chat with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Navarro praised Rae, labeling her as a "great person" and " phenomenal athlete" as the former AEW star continues to be a focal figure in women's wrestling.

"I think it's time for Kylie to be at the big time now," Navarro said, and Rae recently had a "big time" opportunity in WWE, reportedly taking part in the company's December tryouts, alongside Navarro. In addition, Rae made her official WWE debut last month, competing on "WWE Main Event" against former 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. "I feel like she had an awesome showing on the 'Main Event' show," Navarro said. Despite her well-received performance, however, Rae and Navarro are still free agents.

Prior to Rae's WWE tryout, she made her rounds in the independent circuit, along with a nine-month stint in the National Wrestling Alliance, with her last appearance there coming in a three-way NWA Women's Championship match at the Crockett Cup in March 2022.