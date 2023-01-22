Identity Of LA Knight's 1/20 'WWE SmackDown' Opponent Revealed

On the most recent edition of "WWE SmackDown," LA Knight picked up a quick win over a local competitor "Brent Jones" on the road to the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble.

According to the "Local Competitor" Twitter account, Knight's opponent was Ren Jones, an independent wrestler who hadn't wrestled for WWE since 2017, when he lost to The Brian Kendrick as "Tripp Bradshaw." Jones has also appeared in WWE as a security guard and other extra work. Along with his WWE appearances, he's made appearances on "AEW Dark," "AEW Dark: Elevation," and even a couple of episodes of "AEW Dynamite," losing to Powerhouse Hobbs in a match in early August, and then also competing in a trios match against FTR and Wardlow later in the month. Despite the loss, Jones proudly shared footage of the match on his Instagram.

LA Knight's victory was overshadowed by Bray Wyatt and a Firefly Funhouse segment that suggested that the upcoming Mountain Dew Pitch Black match could see the return of The Fiend. While Wyatt has wrestled on three Live Events against Jinder Mahal, the former WWE Champion has yet to compete on WWE programming, instead opting to cut long promos and introduce new side characters in his ever-growing backstory, this time in the form of Uncle Howdy, the mysterious presence who's identity has been at the center of fan speculation as of late. Wyatt and Knight are set to finally clash on January 28 in San Antonio, TX.