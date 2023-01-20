Special Elements Reportedly Planned For Bray Wyatt's Pitch Black WWE Match

It's now been over three months since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at Extreme Rules, but despite that, the only time fans have seen Wyatt wrestle has been at live events. Indeed, the WWE star hasn't worked a single TV or premium live event match since he came back, though that will change next week when Wyatt collides with LA Knight in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble.

What exactly is a Pitch Black match? The exact details are unknown, besides that it's sponsored by Mountain Dew, and is unlikely to be related to the celebrated film of the same name starring Vin Diesel. Fightful Select has provided some more information however, revealing that the match will feature what was described as "neon" elements. It was also noted that WWE was doing run throughs regarding the use of neon in the lead up to Wyatt and Knight's battle.

Alas, the use of neon offers little hint regarding whether the match will be a straight singles bout between Wyatt and Knight, or if it will be a more cinematic experience akin to some of Wyatt's previous matches with Matt Hardy, John Cena, and Braun Strowman. Regardless, it will be the first Wyatt match broadcast since WrestleMania 37, when Wyatt was defeated by Randy Orton. He was released from WWE only a few months later.

While he hasn't been wrestling, Wyatt has remained busy onscreen since his WWE return, feuding with Knight and dealing with the mysterious Uncle Howdy, who may or may not be portrayed by Wyatt's real life brother Bo Dallas. Howdy has also gotten involved with Wyatt's former associate Alexa Bliss, and has assisted her in her feud with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.