MJF 'Genuinely Couldn't Give Less Of A F***' About Recent Accolades

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has received numerous accolades and praise from certain circles of the wrestling community for his performances in 2022. Thanks to his feuds with CM Punk, William Regal, and members of the Blackpool Combat Club (and his temper tantrum in between), he has been the talk of the town for some time. However, as he's being acknowledged for the good work and the various career milestones he's racking up, the Long Island native could not care less.

Just like many entities in the world of entertainment around this time of year (including Wrestling Inc), Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM is distributing their year-end awards dubbed The Busties. On the latest episode, hosts David LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, and Mark Henry discussed pro wrestling's best of 2022. And when they got to the "Best Talker" award, they bestowed the honor upon MJF. The champion responded on Twitter with a video to accept the award, although "accept" is used very loosely in this instance.

In the short clip, the Salt of the Earth ran down the list of outlets that awarded him with honors this year including PWI, Wrestling Observer, Inside the Ropes, and Fightful. But when he gets to Busted Open, he misnames the award by calling it a Bestie and proceeds to express his feelings in typical MJF fashion. "[It's] really just been award after award," he said. "When I was contacted, I was told "Oh my god MJF, you won a Bestie.' And I was like, 'What is that?' To be honest, I genuinely couldn't give less of a f***."

What else would you expect from the self-proclaimed Devil? At least he kept it short and sweet so they didn't have to play him off-stage for going over time.