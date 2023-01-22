WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar

It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar.

"I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said Lashley. "I like to fight. Brock likes to fight. There's a lot of similarities between the two of us, so I think that next matchup is what everybody wants to see will be No holds barred. It's probably gonna come to a point where we're gonna get locked in a cage or an extreme rules match or something like that. But it's about to happen."

The first time that Lashley and Lesnar faced each other one-on-one was on January 29, 2022, at the Royal Rumble. The match ended with Lashley defeating Lesnar to become the then-new WWE Champion. Lesnar ended up getting the title back a month later in a WWE Title Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Event. Lesnar had defeated not only Lashley, but also AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins.

Their second one-on-one matchup was at WWE Crown Jewel in November 2022, where Lesnar defeated Lashley.

Before Lashley can get his cage match or extreme rules match, he's set to face Austin Theory tomorrow at "Raw Is XXX" for the WWE United States Championship. Lashley is a former three-time WWE United States Champion. His last reign lasted for 100 days. The "Raw Is XXX" special will also feature a steel cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch and a WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.