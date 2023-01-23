Bobby Lashley Teases A Royal Rumble Showdown With Former WWE Superstar

Royal Rumble season means rumors about potential surprise appearances, and one man who has thrown his name in the hat this year is Chris Masters. He has admitted to wanting to be involved in the men's Royal Rumble match, and he has his eyes set on a collision with Bobby Lashley.

Lashley, in an interview with "Hindustan Times," said he loves the idea of facing the former WWE Superstar next Saturday.

Masters last worked for WWE back in 2011 but has remained active in the business. Lashley has kept an eye on Masters' career and stated that he has been getting better lately with his work on the independent scene.

"I think if he has an opportunity to come back, I think that would be a really cool showcase," Lashley said. "Whether it happens at the Rumble, you never know. The Rumble always has surprises. I think Chris has kind of proved himself in the professional wrestling world."

Something that would be interesting to see if the two men do come face to face would be a Masterlock vs. Hurt Lock moment, with the two men having the same finisher. Lashley was the first person to ever break out of Masters' submission move in 2007 and believes he can do it again.

"If he comes back, you know what I would do? I'd literally just turn around and put my hands out and tell him to put it on me again," he said. "Then I'd ask him to do the same. And I guarantee you he's not breaking out of The Hurt Lock. So there's a lot of things that could happen in that matchup, but I think it would be cool for the fans to see. And I did take that from him because if I break it's mine."