Chavo Guerrero Believes Upcoming Pro Wrestling Film Will Have 'Oscar Buzz'

Pro wrestling is unique in the way it blurs the lines between reality and fiction to create stories for audiences. This is also a reason it has been a fitting topic for film and television shows over the years, like the 2008 Academy Award-nominated film, "The Wrestler," or the 2019 biopic about Saraya's life, "Fighting With My Family."

Another pro wrestling film that is scheduled to be released later this year hopes to garner a level of success greater or equal to the tales that have been offered before. "The Iron Claw" will star Zac Efron, and will be AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's silver screen debut as Kevin Vaughan, a 1980s wrestler named Lance who was passed off as a cousin of the Von Erich wrestling family.

Chavo Guerrero will serve as the wrestling coordinator for the film while also acting in an unnamed role. In the midst of the project, Guerrero sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman to discuss if "The Iron Claw" would take a path similar to "The Wrestler" and get Oscar-Award buzz.

"I definitely think you're going to see something very Oscar-worthy ... The same feel as 'The Wrestler,' [it] obviously could be, because of that story. That story could be very tragic, and we could just totally just harp on that. Or you can play both sides. So this is really up to the director, Sean, how he wants to edit that, which, I believe I will be helping him edit the wrestling scenes."