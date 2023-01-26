Rocky Romero On Which Two Impact Stars Would Thrive In NJPW

NJPW has recently been using its inter-promotional abilities to enhance its current product as they begin to exit the pandemic era and prepare to return to a world without crowd regulations.

We've already seen AEW star Kenny Omega team up with long-time rival and NJPW star Kazuchika Okada earlier this month at New Year Dash 2023, but there are also some top stars from Impact Wrestling that NJPW's Rocky Romero would like to see make an appearance in the Japanese promotion in the future.

Rocky Romero spoke with "The Wrestling Perspective" podcast about NJPW's relationship with Impact and some names he'd like to see compete in the company as their relationship continues to improve. "Josh [Alexander] and Mickie [James] would be two amazing people to get over [to New Japan]. It's fortunate enough that they both work for Impact, and Impact is a New Japan partner."

Romero is far from promising that either member of the Impact roster will appear in Japan anytime soon, but he has discussed the subject with Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore.

"Josh and Mickie are two names that always come up," Romero said before speaking on the potential benefit of having them do a tour of Japan. "Mickie, being the legend that she is, coming over to Japan and working with some younger STARDOM girls could be so sick ... [Josh] is like the second coming of Kurt Angle, so I think he could really thrive there working with a [Hiroshi] Tanahashi."

This wouldn't be the first time Impact talent have competed in NJPW, as Ace Austin and Chris Bey represented Bullet Club USA in last year's Super Junior Tag League, making it to the finals before losing to YOH and Lio Rush of CHAOS.