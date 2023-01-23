Jamie Hayter Lays Out AEW Wrestling Schedule

At the moment, AEW is in the midst of a "homegrown talent" movement, with every current title holder in the promotion being someone that first gained recognition in AEW. Perhaps the most popular of these homegrown talents right now are Darby Allin, currently in his second reign as AEW TNT Champion, and the AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter. Stopping by the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast, both Allin and Hayter touched upon how good things were going for them now. In particular, they talked about their schedule with AEW, which both seemed to be in favor of.

"Our schedule is actually really nice right now," Allin said. "We only film once a week." "We do 'Dark: Elevation,' 'Dynamite,' and 'Rampage' in one whole taping," Hayter added. "So that's three shows essentially in one day." As for some of the mechanisms that go into the AEW TV tapings, both Hayter and Allin admitted that, while occasionally talent knows what's coming before the tapings, one doesn't always know what they'll be doing till the day of.

"Sometimes, on the day, they'll be like 'Oh you have a match,'" Hayter explained. "The first title defense that I had, I found out on the day that I was doing it, and it was also the main event of the show. So you're like 'Oh, pressure.'" It should be noted that Hayter is likely referring to knowing whether or not her first title defense, against Hikaru Shida, would main event, as the match itself had been announced days prior. Regardless, one thing Hayter seems sure of is that there isn't short notice when a title change is occurring. "They kind of just tell you 'Hey, you're going to drop the belt to this person,'" Hayter said. And you're like 'Okay.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hawk vs. and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.