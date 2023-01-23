Former WWE Official Gives Thoughts On Cody Rhodes Being Announced For Royal Rumble In Advance

Last week on "WWE Raw" it was revealed that Cody Rhodes is making his official return to the ring during the upcoming Royal Rumble match this weekend. Even though it was reported that the "American Nightmare" is yet to be officially cleared, the decision to pre-announce his return has divided people, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas insisted it is a "good move" during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter.

Of course, the Rumble matches are notorious for their surprise returns, which is a role that many people thought Rhodes would fulfill. Despite the fact, he is confirmed WWE has some "non-traditional surprises" set for the upcoming premium live event, and that is a reason why Korderas thinks announcing the former AEW star is a good idea.

"He's been presented as a huge star and he is over big time with that audience," Korderas said. "Yes, everybody says 'well you want to hold back for a big surprise.' I am sure there's going to be surprises in the Royal Rumble, you don't want too many surprises because then it overshadows other surprises."

WWE has been sharing vignettes that have been created by Jeremy Borash in recent weeks channeling Rhodes' return from injury as he prepares to get himself back to action from his pectoral injury. His previous encounter took place inside the Hell in a Cell structure against Seth Rollins which was seen as one of the most talked about matches of 2022, and he has made it clear his eyes are very much still on being World Champion.

