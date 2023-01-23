Fellow New Day Member Weighs In On Kofi Kingston Milestone

On January 22, Kofi Kingston officially celebrated the 15-year anniversary of his WWE debut — a night that saw him defeat David Owen in quick fashion on the now-defunct ECW brand. Since then, Kingston has become one of the most successful wrestlers in the company. He has won the WWE Championship, become a Grand Slam Champion, and at one point held the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history alongside New Day partners Xavier Woods and Big E.

Kingston reflected on his journey over the past decade and a half, tweeting: "15...truly blessed to still be doing this. Thank you all." Fellow former WWE Champion Big E quoted Kingston's tweet and stated: "This man has been the picture of awe-inspiring athleticism, consistency, and durability while being one of the very best humans you'll ever meet." Big E, Woods, and Kingston have been together for the majority of Kingston's career, and his partners were there to celebrate his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 35 over Daniel Bryan. However, prior to his time with New Day, Kingston held both the United States and Intercontinental Championships — along with tag title reigns with various partners. Kingston holds the WWE record for having been a tag team champion for the most days in the company's history.

Despite being in the game for 15 years, Kingston is not slowing down, currently working on both "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE NXT." He will be competing in WWE's Royal Rumble on January 28. A week later, Kingston will be defending the "NXT" Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day alongside Woods against Pretty Deadly and Gallus.