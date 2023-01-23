Wes Lee Recalls WWE Opportunity Falling Apart Five Years Ago

Now a two-time "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion as well as the current "NXT" North American Champion, things are going pretty well for Wes Lee. Despite signing a WWE contract in December 2020, there was a time even earlier in his career when that reality seemed within reach. When asked about what it was like to get the call from WWE, he opened up on what almost was and what eventually turned out to be.

"There was a situation about five years ago where the opportunity was presented to us a little bit earlier on, but communication just didn't quite happen," Lee said on "The Mark Moses Show."

Though, Lee seems to shoulder the blame for the breakdown in communication between the two sides. "I was bouncing around the world at the time," he continued. "So, it was rather difficult to get in contact with me" Instead of linking up with WWE then, he was making a name for himself on the independent circuit with promotions such as CZW and AAW. Ultimately, his most notable pre-WWE work was the time he spent with Impact Wrestling. Though, he did briefly pop up in Lucha Underground in 2018. And then, the "perfect moment" arrived, allowing them to plot out his way forward.

"You know that feeling like right before a storm is about to hit, and there's that weird calm?" Lee continued. "That's what I felt, but there was never any rain clouds. There was never a storm."

Instead, he took it as a sign that he was on the proper path.

"It was like, 'OK, you're where you need to be now,'" Lee added. "And now, you're going to be doing what you're supposed to be doing."

