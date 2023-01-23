Former WWE Champion Comments On The Rock's Potential WWE Return

WWE star Bobby Lashley has had an undeniable wealth of accomplishments over the years. However, one thing the former WWE Champion has never been able to do is step in the ring with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. With rumors circulating that Johnson could possibly appear at Wrestlemania 39 in Los Angeles, Lashley addressed the possibility of a Rock return while speaking to "Sportskeeda."

"The Rock is a huge star, so of course, if he comes back it's going to bring a lot of notoriety to us," Lashley said. "Being in Hollywood this year, I would say there's a good opportunity that he may be back." Lashley went on to share that, despite his hopes, he isn't privy to any plans involving Johnson at WrestleMania, stating that he didn't even know what his own plans are for the next week. However, he reaffirmed that any appearance from Johnson would be great for the entire company.

While rumors of The Rock wrestling Roman Reigns this year have been present for some time, talk of an appearance from Johnson has tempered in recent weeks. Tonight's 30th-anniversary edition of "WWE Raw" was initially set to feature a gathering of The Bloodline, fueling the hope of some fans for a Rock appearance. However, those plans changed late last week and the episode will now feature "The Trial of Sami Zayn." As always, it remains possible that Johnson makes a surprise appearance at this weekend's Royal Rumble, but those chances are looking slimmer and slimmer by the day.