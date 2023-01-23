Reason Why The Bloodline Segment Changed For Raw

It was announced last week that an acknowledgment ceremony for The Bloodline would be held on tonight's historic "WWE Raw" 30th anniversary episode. However, plans changed over the weekend when WWE revealed that "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn — whose actions have been failing to satisfy his "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in recent weeks — would face a trial in Tribal Court instead. More details have now emerged regarding why the initially planned segment was nixed.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the alteration was made because Afa and Sika of the Wild Samoans and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi could not be in Philadelphia for the show. The legendary tag team and popular Attitude Era star are part of The Bloodline (Anoaʻi) family tree. The report indicated that Afa, 80, and Sika, 77, were not ready for the trip. At the same time, Rikishi got sick this past week, ultimately ruling the trio out of the event and forcing WWE to go in a new direction. That deviation saw the promotion modify the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship contract signing on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" to set up the Tribal Court segment penciled in for this evening's episode of "Raw."

It's said that rumors suggesting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had pulled out or that Vince McMahon — who recently returned to WWE as Executive Chairman — had changed the acknowledgment ceremony are false. It was pointed out that Johnson was never booked for the original segment. Speculation has been rife for many months that Johnson could return to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April. However, recent reports indicated "The Great One" would not have time to get in ring shape for the potential showdown.