Backstage Scuffle Involving Bron Breakker Erupts At WWE Performance Center

"WWE NXT" Champion Bron Breakker may be gearing up for his latest title defense against Grayson Waller, but it looks as though things can't wait until NXT Vengeance Day on February 4. So much so, that things are even beginning to break loose at the WWE Performance Center. A video posted to Instagram by developmental superstar Alexis Lete started with Lete going down the list of suplexes she had been learning that day. However, it doesn't take long for the altercation to start unfolding in the background.

The altercation begins around the 1:30 mark and escalates when Waller begins to throw water bottles into the PC ring. Eventually, Breakker attacked the challenger before fellow "NXT" superstars and trainers jumped in to separate and restrain the two. While it took plenty of nudging, Waller does eventually walk away and leave the building. You can check out the clip in its entirety below.

Breakker emerged victorious in his title defense against Waller at New Year's Evil on January 10, but not in the traditional sense. As Waller made his way to the middle rope, the rope snapped and Waller proceeded to fall to the outside. He was then unable to answer the ten count, and Breakker managed to retain via count out. This time Shawn Michaels, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, is leaving nothing to chance. As such, their match for the "NXT" Championship will take place inside a steel cage. Judging by what unfolded today at the PC, it's easy to see why.