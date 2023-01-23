Kylie Rae Discusses The Ins And Outs Of Recent WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae has seen some ups and downs throughout her career, but she has always come back with a positive, never-say-die attitude. This led her to once again coming into contact with WWE after her previous attempt at working with the company in the Mae Young Classic Tournament was prematurely canceled due to Rae suffering a collarbone injury. Over the past few months, Rae is back in the fold with WWE, first attending the most recent series of tryouts to test where she was at physically and mentally.
"[WWE] was coming to Chicago, and from my understanding, and again, Freelance Wrestling is my home. It's where I started. It's where I continue to train, and they were asking people from our school to reach out to [Gabe Sapolsky] ... I can't even express how much he has helped me throughout this entire process," she told "Going Broadway."
Gabe got the tryout set up for Rae but made sure to preface that the company wanted Rae to have safe methods of dealing with any mental health or substance issues in the future. It showed Rae how much they truly cared and how uplifting of an environment it really is. "He said, 'I just want to make sure you're in a good place because – please be honest with me – if you're not ready for this, I don't even want to go down this road yet until you are ready.' And I was like, 'I can't predict the future but I feel as good as I've ever felt.'"
The Tryout Itself
Despite the positive conversation with Sapolsky, Rae was nervous that the tryout wouldn't come through because she was contacted just days before it began. "I would have had to leave Sunday and don't think I got the confirmation until the Wednesday or Thursday right before." Rae, however, had kept herself prepared for the day the phone call would come. "Of course, everyone at the Freelance school had to suffer because – but I didn't tell them. We just, all of a sudden started doing all this conditioning and training, and they hated it," she said with a giggle.
Her trip to the WWE performance center lasted from a Monday through a Thursday, but compared to her previous tryout with WWE which didn't pan out properly, this tryout was much different. "This was one was so much different. It was maybe ten or maybe twelve of us, all independent wrestlers. So, while we previously did the conditioning, and the squats, and running the ropes, and just where they tried to break us for lack of a better term. This time, we were actually able to focus on the wrestling." It was an overall positive experience for Rae, who recalled crying happy tears on three separate occasions as she trained in front of her idol, Shawn Michaels.
Unfortunately, Rae confirmed that she wasn't offered a contract with WWE following this new tryout, but she will still be in the mix as an extra.