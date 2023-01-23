Kylie Rae Discusses The Ins And Outs Of Recent WWE Tryout

Kylie Rae has seen some ups and downs throughout her career, but she has always come back with a positive, never-say-die attitude. This led her to once again coming into contact with WWE after her previous attempt at working with the company in the Mae Young Classic Tournament was prematurely canceled due to Rae suffering a collarbone injury. Over the past few months, Rae is back in the fold with WWE, first attending the most recent series of tryouts to test where she was at physically and mentally.

"[WWE] was coming to Chicago, and from my understanding, and again, Freelance Wrestling is my home. It's where I started. It's where I continue to train, and they were asking people from our school to reach out to [Gabe Sapolsky] ... I can't even express how much he has helped me throughout this entire process," she told "Going Broadway."

Gabe got the tryout set up for Rae but made sure to preface that the company wanted Rae to have safe methods of dealing with any mental health or substance issues in the future. It showed Rae how much they truly cared and how uplifting of an environment it really is. "He said, 'I just want to make sure you're in a good place because – please be honest with me – if you're not ready for this, I don't even want to go down this road yet until you are ready.' And I was like, 'I can't predict the future but I feel as good as I've ever felt.'"