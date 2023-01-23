Booker T Explains Why He Won't Be At Raw XXX

Plenty of WWE legends, including The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and more will be on hand as "WWE Raw" celebrates its 30th anniversary tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One major name who will not be present, however, is current "WWE NXT" commentator and two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T. This comes amid recent reports suggesting he'd be present for the historic event. Speaking on the latest episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast earlier today, he promptly laid the rumors to rest.

"I'm right here at home, unless they're going to send the jet to pick me up and get me there quick," Booker T told Brad Gilmore. "I will not be at Raw 30 tonight," he then added emphatically. On the surface, there is at least one understandable reason for his absence.

"I've got NXT tomorrow, and I've definitely gotta be prepared for that," he continued, before noting that he'll be involved with the kick-off show before the Royal Rumble this Saturday as well. That's not to say the five-time WCW World Champion wouldn't want to be part of tonight's special if given the opportunity, particularly due to the presence of a fellow iconic performer. "I'm still checking the mailbox every day," Booker T added. "I wish I could be at Raw 30 tonight because my man Ric Flair is gonna be there." While you won't be able to catch Booker T on "Raw XXX," there are still plenty of other familiar faces to look forward to.

