AEW Star Recalls Recent Sting Injury

At the age of 63 years old, former WCW World Champion Sting is the oldest active competitor on AEW's roster despite his not competing every week. One of Sting's most recent matches saw him team up with TNT Champion Darby Allin to take on the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No Disqualification tag team match. While Sting and Allin were able to walk away with the victory with help from The Great Muta, Sting would not come out of the match unscathed.

Allin revealed when Sting suffered an injury in the 2022 Grand Slam match on the September 23 "Rampage" — that was taped on September 21 — and what that injury was. "In the middle of the match, his knee dislocated and I just hear him screaming," Allin said appearing on "Hawk vs Wolf." "He's trying to put it like, back in place and it's like, locked up ... It was insane like how he just finished the match." Allin later recalled his internal reaction when he heard Sting let out a scream following his dislocated knee. "Sting don't scream," Allin said. "So when I, I heard him go [scream], and I was like, 'Holy s***. This is for real.'"

Following his injury, Sting would remain out of action for nearly two months, as he and Allin took on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Full Gear 2022 on November 19. Since his comeback match from the injury he sustained in September, Sting has wrestled once more, with this match coming in Japan as he teamed up with The Great Muta and Allin for Muta's final match. Sting's final match may not be too far around the corner, as he recently stated that his AEW contract will expire in 2023.