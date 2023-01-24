Booker T Makes His Royal Rumble Prediction

WWE legend Booker T has given his thoughts on the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and predicted who could win the men's Royal Rumble match.

On the latest edition of "The Hall of Fame" show, the two-time Hall of Famer feels that Cody Rhodes has a big chance of winning the marquee match as WWE needs a star who fans can get behind against Roman Reigns.

"I think trying to get to that picture we're trying to paint, I think it is very feasible that I could see Cody Rhodes winning this thing because we got to find Roman an opponent that the fans are gonna get behind, and we can go out and make some money," said Booker T.

Booker T was told that Rhodes is the favorite of the bookies to win the Rumble, followed by Sami Zayn and The Rock. He doesn't understand where The Rock rumors are coming from but feels that it would be a huge moment if "The People's Champ" was to return. He thinks that The Rock is too busy to be sticking around till the end of the show for the Rumble match.

"I just think that The Rock moment — at this stage of The Rock coming back as far as his wrestling career — it's going to be in a singles match or a tag match. I don't think it's going to be in a Rumble."

Booker T then backed Sami Zayn to win the men's Rumble match and explained why he deserves it. "I can see Sami Zayn winning just because he's had that lighting-in-a-bottle effect. We've been able to actually see how good this guy is. His entertainment is over the top. He can go out and perform with anybody in the business."