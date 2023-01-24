Karrion Kross Among New Names Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble Matches

Two new names have been confirmed for Saturday's Royal Rumble over-the-top-rope matches, as Karrion Kross and Emma will be looking to stamp their tickets to a main event match at WrestleMania 39.

Even though Kross and Emma are "WWE SmackDown" roster members, they were announced for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively, last night on "WWE Raw," as the number of available spots begins to decrease. However, there are still plenty of spots open, particularly for the women's match, which only has Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, and Emma confirmed.

For the men, Kross became the 15th wrestler to be announced for the Rumble, as he joins Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Braun Strowman in the match. There are still several days remaining and an episode of "SmackDown" for more names to be announced.

Kross has recently been feuding with Rey Mysterio, whom he will face in singles action on "SmackDown" Friday night, while Emma has been involved with Kross' partner, Scarlett. Those storylines could continue into the Rumble matches.

Of course, not all 30 participants in each match will be announced ahead of time, as WWE likes to provide surprises. While some of the empty slots will be taken by wrestlers on the roster, others will be filled by legends, possible "forbidden door" entrants, and wrestlers from "WWE NXT."